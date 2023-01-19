Digital centre moves to check emigration, boost national economy | The Guardian Nigeria News

To discourage emigration and boost national economy, Wild Fusion Digital Centre is scaling up local skills to make Nigerians more competitive in the 21st Century.

The Chief Executive Officer, Abasiama Idaresit, reiterated that the organisation was poised to raising more digital-minded citizens, having trained about 4,000 people on digital marketing and worked with government and foreign bodies to retool youths in Nigeria.

He acknowledged that the country is blessed with human resource that needs to be harnessed for greatness.

His words: “The country’s economy revolves around what you are able to produce. Talking production, a country has to do with both tangibles and intangibles. Producing tangibles has to do with servicing industries and empowering people with the necessary skills.”

Idaresit noted that technology was changing the world in terms of politics, mobility, healthcare delivery and skills acquisition

“By 2025, new jobs will emerge and others will be…