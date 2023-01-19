I understand Nigeria’s issues, says Kwankwaso at Chatham House | The Guardian Nigeria News

States why he withdrew from alliance with Obi

• Promises to eradicate illiteracy

With just a month and five days for Nigerians to determine who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed optimism about clinching the topmost job in the country, saying he understands “Nigeria’s issues” and if elected, will replicate, at the centre, some of the successes recorded during his eight-year tenure as Kano State governor.

The NNPP candidate also took the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, to the cleaners at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), yesterday, when he took his turn at the conclusion of the three-day Nigeria 2023 Election series hosted by the renowned institute.

Kwankwaso said his party withdrew from discussion on alliance with LP because the party was “carried away by media hype” and built on “ethnicity and religion”.

While responding to…