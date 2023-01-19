Mesach asks Tinubu to suspend Taraba campaign over alleged corruption in APC chapter





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ezekiel Mesach, has urged the flag bearer of the party for the February 25 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party leadership to suspend all political activities in the Taraba state over alleged corrupt practices within the party structure in the state. Mesach in a statement […]

