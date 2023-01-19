Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach | The Guardian Nigeria News

Social media giant Meta has been fined an additional 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) for breaches of EU data protection regulations by its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, Ireland’s regulator announced Thursday.

The penalty follows a 390 million euro fine for Meta-owned media platforms Instagram and Facebook two weeks ago after they were found to have flouted the same EU rules.

In its new decision, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) found the group acted “in breach of its obligations in relation to transparency,” the watchdog said in a statement.

In addition, Meta relied on an incorrect legal basis “for its processing of personal data for the purposes of service improvement and security,” the DPC added, giving the group six months to bring its data operations into compliance.

The breaches are similar to those explained in the regulator’s action against Meta earlier in January.

But the earlier decision also accused the Meta platforms of breaking rules over…