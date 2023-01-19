Netanyahu discusses Saudi peace with US security advisor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed normalising ties with Saudi Arabia in talks with visiting White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday, his office said.

Netanyahu, who returned to office last month with the formation of a new government, was at the helm in 2020 when Israel established ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco as part of the Abraham Accords.

The Israeli premier has repeatedly expressed his desire to see Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, join the list.

In their talks, Netanyahu and Sullivan discussed “measures to deepen the Abraham Accords and expand the cycle of peace, with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi,” the Israeli leader’s office said in a statement.

They also discussed joint efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear programme and its regional activities, with Netanyahu thanking his American guest for President Joe Biden’s commitment to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear arms, the statement…