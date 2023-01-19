Omo-Agege to Delta residents: Take Okowa's money, but vote out PDP





Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has told residents of the state to feel free to collect any money offered them as last minute bribes by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party but make sure they vote them out in the coming elections. Senator Omo-Agege gave […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper