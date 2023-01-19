PDP ‘ll retain power in Benue — Ortom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retain power in the state in the forthcoming elections.

Ortom spoke on Thursday at a political rally in Oju and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the party had done all that it needed to do to win the forthcoming general elections with clear margins.

“As we speak, all the 276 councillors in the state are members of PDP while 26 out of 30 members of the state assembly are also members of our party.

“We also have seven House of Representatives members out of 11 and all the three Senators from Benue are members of PDP. Also, the Deputy Governor and the Governor are members of PDP.

“This goes to show that Benue is purely a PDP state and this we will maintain,” Ortom said.

He advised the people to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), emphasising that the forthcoming elections were different from the past ones.

“The era of snatching ballot boxes is over. Now is the…