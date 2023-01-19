Three months after, regulators mum as fuel scarcity lingers amid N3.36 trillion subsidy

• Petrol scarcity spikes transportation costs nationwide

More than three months after scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol emerged in many parts of the country, attributable to alleged increase in ex-depot price, debt and logistics challenges, the situation appears to be getting worse with many Nigerians buying the product at a premium at the black markets or waiting endlessly in prolonged queues for the product at the regulated price.

With the commodity selling as high as N270 at the pump in many retail stations owned by independent marketers, consumers have questioned the rationale and loud silence of the sole importer, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC) and the regulator, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Motorists who cannot stand the long hours spent on the queues have had to resort to the black market, with an impact on transportation costs.

While there…