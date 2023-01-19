Tinubu loves Igbos – Umahi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, loves the Igbos.

Umahi, who is the Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, stated this on Wednesday at Iboko, headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area, while flagging-off the party’s campaigns across the 13 council areas of the state.

The governor described the insinuation as ‘unfounded’, urging the people to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates at the forthcoming general elections.

“Igbos prospered under Tinubu as Lagos governor and they are still prospering. We are not sentimental and will follow the man who knows the road.

“Tinubu will take care of Ebonyi the way President Muhammadu Buhari is presently doing,” he said.

He urged the people of Izzi to massively support their son and APC governorship candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who is presently the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“It is the…