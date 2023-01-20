ElectHER partners INEC, CSOs on women’s participation in politics







A non-partisan group focused on encouraging women in politics, ElectHER has engaged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to ensure that more women are involved in the electoral process ahead of the February 2023 general elections. This was the thrust at a one-day workshop targeted at mainstreaming women’s representation and […]

