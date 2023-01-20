





Finland announced Friday a 400-million-euro military aid package to Ukraine, its largest to date and including heavy artillery as well as munitions but no Leopard tanks. “Ukraine continues to need support in defending its territory,” Defence Minister Mikko Savola said in a statement. The ministry did not disclose more detailed information on the contents of […]

The post Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper