Lisa Marie has been buried next to her son Benjamin Keough in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, near her father Elvis. The singer-songwriter, who died last Thursday aged 54, was laid to rest in the family plot at the King of Rock and Roll’s Memphis mansion in a private ceremony. A public memorial for the […]

