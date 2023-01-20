Matawalle’s Aide donates food items, cash to APC supporters — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs to Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Alhaji Yusuf Zugu on Thursday donated food items, cash and other empowerment equipment to APC members in the state.

The benefiting beneficiaries were drawn from Bukkuyum and Gummi local Gvernment Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture was presented to them few hours before the commencement of gubernatorial campaign rallies in the two LGAs.

The items included 25 motorcycles, 10 grinding machines, 10 POS machines, food items and cash to the APC supporters, political organisations and people with special needs.

The beneficiaries of the gesture were drawn from various APC support groups of the two LGAs.

According to Zugu, the food items were 450 bags of rice and N50,000 to each of the 10 beneficiaries of the POS machines.

He said that the gesture would go a long way in addressing the problems associated with unemployment and poverty the among beneficiaries.

