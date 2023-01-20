Oil has kept Nigeria away from meaningful growth, says FIIRO DG





The Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Jummai Adamu, has stressed the urgent need to diversify the Nigerian economy into areas other than oil, saying Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil is not doing the country any good. Adamu stated this during the agency’s day at the ongoing Science, Technology and Innovation Expo […]

