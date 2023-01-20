Spurs are defending like a ‘relegation team’: Conte | The Guardian Nigeria News

Antonio Conte admits Tottenham are defending like a “relegation team” as they lose ground in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Conte’s side crashed to a second successive defeat on Thursday after blowing a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat at Manchester City.

Fifth-placed Tottenham have conceded 21 goals in their past 10 league matches, with that leaky defence a significant factor in a damaging run of just one win in their past five games.

Tottenham’s defensive frailties were on full display at the Etihad Stadium as mistakes from Hugo Lloris and Clement Lenglet contributed to their dispiriting loss.

Conte is growing frustrated with the blunders and urged his players to make improvements in defence ahead of Monday’s trip to Fulham.

“Progress doesn’t depend on the final result,” he said on Friday. “The progress you see if you start to see the players play with the personality, to start the game with the will and desire to have the…