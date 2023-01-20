Troops foil attack on Monguno town, says military





Troops of Sector III of Operation Hadin Kai and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have foiled an attempt by insurgents to attack Monguno in Borno. This is contained in a statement on Friday by the spokesperson of the sector, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu. Zubairu said some weapons and logistics were recovered. “Following credible intelligence reports […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper