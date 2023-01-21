Abducted Ikulu-Pari Catechist released | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Kefas Ishaya, the Catechist of St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikuly-Pari in Kauru Local Government of Kaduna State, who was abducted Thursday night, has been released.

A statement from the Kafanchan Diocese of the Catholic Church, said that Ishaya, who was kidnapped from the Parish Rectory, was released Saturday morning.

“On behalf of the Bishop and the Catechetical Commission, we give thanks to God and sincerely appreciate all for your prayers and support,” the statement signed by Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of the Diocese, said.

The statement did not indicate if any ransom was paid, but a source from the Church told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that an unspecified amount was paid.

“The captors initially asked for N5 million but we discussed with them,” the source, a leader in the Church, told NAN.

NAN recalls that gunmen on Thursday abducted Ishaya when they could not get his boss, Rev Fr Joseph Shekari, who was not in when his residence was attacked.

Fr…