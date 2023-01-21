AIG urges Abia Govt to provide employment to curb cultism, other vices | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police,(AIG) Zone 9, Umuahia, Isaac Akinmoyede, has called on government to generate employment for youths and provide an atmosphere conducive for investments, to curb cultism and other vices.

{ad}

He made the call when the Abia chapter of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) paid a courtesy and advocacy visit to him in his office on Friday.

Zone 9 comprises Abia, Imo and Ebonyi commands.

According to Akinmoyede, one of those conducive atmospheres is security.

He said that Police were trying all within their means to ensure the society became secured.

The police boss, who decried the rising cultism, said it had gone beyond the higher institutions and came down to secondary schools.

The former Commissioner of Police in Plateau and Imo, expressed regrets that even artisans were now involved in cultism, saying “it is really a big…