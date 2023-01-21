Bustling Wuhan markets celebrate New Year but grief remains — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Shoppers cradled huge bouquets at Wuhan’s bustling flower market on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Saturday, three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city into a terrifying lockdown.

But while many stock up on colourful flowers to celebrate the Spring Festival and the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, others have a more sombre reason: to mourn loved ones lost to Covid-19 in the recent wave.

“I have friends and family who passed away during this time,” 54-year-old Mr Zhang told AFP clutching a bunch of chrysanthemums, which symbolise grief in Chinese culture.

Zhang, who did not give his full name, explained that the New Year’s Eve custom in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, is to visit the homes of people who recently died to offer flowers and burn incense.

The Beijing government lifted its stringent zero-Covid policy in December but a surge in infections has since ripped through the country, killing thousands.

Wuhan, a metropolis on the banks…