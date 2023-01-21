Drab draw leaves Liverpool, Chelsea still mired in mid-table | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool and Chelsea’s poor seasons were summed up in a dismal 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday that did little to aid their chances of climbing into the Premier League’s top four.

A point apiece leaves both clubs nine points adrift of the Champions League places and there was little to suggest either can quickly rekindle their former glories to make a charge up the table.

Chelsea had a goal scored by Kai Havertz ruled out for offside early on and there were promising flashes from new 100 million euro ($108 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench.

But the Blues remain in 10th without an away league win since October.

Liverpool edge up to eighth, above Brentford on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend as the worst performance of his eight years at Anfield and, in the 1,000th game of his managerial career, made sweeping changes with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those left on the bench.

