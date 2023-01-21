





In the consciousness of a good number of people, particularly in this part of the world, politics is the quickest route to wealth. But for Anthony ‘Onochieobodo’ Onochie Ochei, the House of Representatives candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), politics is a call to service. After many years in the political wilderness, Onochieobodo […]

The post NNPP's Onochieobodo says he is in House of Reps race to serve people of Anioma, Oshimili appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper