Okowa celebrates Owhorode Of Olomu @ 106  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, on his 106th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa lauded the renowned monarch for his contributions to the prevalence of peace in the state.

He said that since ascending the ancient throne of his forebears, the reign of the monarch, who is also the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, has been very beneficial to his kingdom in particular, and Urhobo people in general.

According to the governor, the Olomu monarch has, in the past 35 years on the throne, contributed immensely to the growth and development of his kingdom and the Urhobo people, and deserves to be celebrated on this special occasion of his birth anniversary.

He joined the royal family, the people of Olomu Kingdom at home and in the Diaspora and the…