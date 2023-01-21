Patients lament as doctors’ strike continues in Abia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Patients in public hospitals in Abia have continued to bear the brunt of the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the strike, reports a total compliance with the NMA directive at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) and Abia Specialist and Diagnostic Hospital in Umuahia.

The association in Abia had on Dec. 9 declared a strike but on Jan. 10 declared the strike total and indefinite.

The body announced the strike because of unpaid salary arrears of 25 and 13 months for Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Hospital Management Board workers, respectively.

A patient, Mrs Glory Orji, said that she travelled from Aba to FMC to receive prompt medical care but was met with disappointment as a result of the strike.

“Health matters are very important and should be treated as such by all concerned, therefore, I call on the government to do the needful,” Orji said.

Another patient, Mr Fidelis…