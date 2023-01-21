Styl-Plus, Sean Tizzle thrill guests at Danny Young’s wedding | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, The Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Gbadegesin, Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III were some of the bigwigs present at the marriage ceremony of Nigerian Afro Beat singer, Prince Olumuyiwa Ajibola aka Danny Young recently.

The wedding ceremony, which was strictly by invitation, turned out like carnival when Young’s colleagues in the music industry took over the reception with performances tagged Grab the mic.

Celebrities present at the wedding ceremony are Kenny Blaq, Style Plus, Peruzzi, Korede Bello, Seyi Law, Sean Tizzle and CDQ. Also in attendance were the Fmr Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Titilayo tomori, Captains of industry and dignitaries MD/CEO Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Chairman/CEO JOF Limited, Dr Segun Olugboyegun, First Bank Group Executive and Executive Director,FBN,Uk, Omoba Oluwatosin Adewuyi, Chief (Dr)

Rotimi Ibidapo CEO Midas group of Companies, Group Captain Oguntoye Rtd and many…