Abia partners CCFNG on HIV treatment to achieve 98% suppression rate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abia State Health Commissioner Dr Joe Osuji said that the state within the past 14 months has collaborated with the Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria (CCFNG) achieved 82.8% HIV Treatment Current (TX CURR) and 98% suppression rates.

He made this known during

a Stakeholders’ Forum that featured the formal kick off of the Accelerated Control of HIV Epidemic and Sustainability Solution (ACCESS) project at Umuahia, the state capital

He said that following the excellent performance of CCFNG, the state has done excellently well within 14 months and achieved Treatment Current (TX CURR) of 48,288 (82.8% Treatment Saturation) with 71% Viral Load Coverage and 98% Suppression rate.

He however said “CCFNG was opportuned to operate in an existing structured HIV/AIDS platform set by the state government through the Ministry of Health and implemented a massive community incentives drive that carry the programe to the rural and hard to-reach areas of the state.

He also said that…