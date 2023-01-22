Elections: INEC, Police, others reassure Nigerians of adequate preparations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police have pledged determination to ensure fair and credible general elections in the South East and the country at large.

The stakeholders assured residents of Zone that the general elections would hold notwithstanding the few security challenges.

They are optimistic that far reaching security strategies had been put in place by the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to ensure violent-free, peaceful and most credible elections in the zone.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the election would “definitely hold” as re-echoed by the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, in London.

Chukwu said that the ICCES had come out with a security plan, which would not be made public, to ensure robust security in the state going forward.

He also noted that there would be water tight security…