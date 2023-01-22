The mission of a true believer — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mark 16:15: “And he said unto them, go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Luke: 19:10: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”

Believers are Christ Ambassadors. They are the representatives of Jesus Christ on earth and as such have been given the instructions to occupy the office of the Lord Jesus Christ till His second coming. The primary duty of a true believer is soul winning or evangelism — every believer must know this. It is their priority and of which they must shine as a light in the darkness because our Lord Jesus Christ is a Light. John 8:12 says: “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 1:5: “And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.” Matthew 5:14-16 says: “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do…