Traditional rulers support Gov. Abiodun’s reelection bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some traditional rulers in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Gov. Dapo Abiodun, assuring him of their total support.

Mr Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, stated this on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Somorin said that the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, made the pledge on behalf of other traditional rulers at a meeting with the governor held in the Oba’s Palace at Ijebu-Igbo.

Adebajo said that the governor had shown exemplary leadership and performance in the past three years of his administration as impact of democracy was being felt in many parts of the state.

He said, “Gov. Abiodun has done well in less than four years. If not that it is traditional for those seeking political offices to campaign, his work has campaigned for him.”

He noted that most of the projects that the governor embarked on were completed within his first four years;…