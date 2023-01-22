‘Why Nigeria’s fight against oil theft may be at risk’  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Tompolo’s Oil Surveillance Firm Bemoans EFCC’s Detention Of Operations Head

• Alleges Commission Pressurising Him For Intelligence Asset

The operatives of the Tantita security outfit belonging to former Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, High Chief Government Tompolo has raised the alarm that its operations have been endangered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tantita Security Limited is in the forefront of the campaign against massive theft of the nation’s oil resources by a virulent cabal comprising people within and outside the country.

The company alleged in a statement yesterday that the EFCC arrested and has been detaining its Director of Operations and Technical, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, who plays a pivotal road in the N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract in Lagos since January 19, 2023.

The company said that while it is resolute and resilient in its fight against the criminal diversion of the nation’s…