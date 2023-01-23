APC presidential campaigner, Muhammad, declares — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After her official resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Kano State-born politician, Najatu Muhammad, has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The Guardian also learnt that she further expressed support for other candidates contesting political offices across some other parties, devoid of party affiliation.

Muhammad, sources said, is fervently in support of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf.

The source added: “In a clear move consistent with her recent struggles, Hajia Naja, as she fondly called, has equally declared support for Aisha Binani, APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State.”

Muhammad resigned from APC and quit her position as Director of its PCC last week. In her letter to APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, she said: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of APC, I am writing to…