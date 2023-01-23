Buhari leads Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Bauchi today | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

According to the campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), James Faleke, yesterday, the President will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30a.m. in Bauchi.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the rally would hold earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos same day for a two-day visit.

In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal Government, Lagos State government and a private company, Tolaram.

Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tonne per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometre six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe…