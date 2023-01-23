Court remands taxi driver for alleged attempted robbery, rape





A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday ordered that a 37-year-old taxi driver, Ibrahim Ramoni be remanded for alleged armed robbery and rape. Ramoni was remanded over alleged attempted rape of a serving female National Youth Service Corps member in Oyo State. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper