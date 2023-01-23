First container vessel berths at Lekki Port ahead of Buhari’s commissioning — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

21 Dec

The Export Processing Zone, EPZ, at Ogidigben and the Maritime University at Okerenkoko, both in Delta State’s Warri South-West local government area, are essential to the development of the Niger Delta, according to Deputy Senate President and All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Senator Omo-Agege noted that the EPZ, which was started…