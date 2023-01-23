Lagos government, NPHCDA respond to polio outbreak | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has started Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) Campaign following discovery of circulating poliovirus strains in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria was certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free on Aug. 25, 2020, after three consecutive years of reporting no case of WPV.

Mustafa, however, said some countries still transmitted the wild polio variant, which had been on increase in some states across Nigeria due to low routine immunisation coverage.

He noted that the campaign was necessary to prevent a setback in the country’s laudable achievements, and critical to maintain the country’s polio-free status, following the certification received in August 2020.

According to him, the campaign will take place between…