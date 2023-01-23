Minister, NCFRMI applaud voluntary return of refugees from Cameroon







Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk and the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim have commended refugees who voluntarily returned to their country home of Bama and Banki at the weekend in Borno State from Cameroon.

Source: Guardian Newspaper