MOSOP decries mismanagement of Ogoni’s natural resources | The Guardian Nigeria News

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has decried the gross mismanagement of Ogoni’s hundred oil wells by multinationals to cause vast agricultural resources of indigenous communities to be destroyed by their activities, which resulted in massive poverty in the area.

The group also described the communities as the most naturally endowed region in Nigeria with an oil production capacity exceeding one million barrels per day, although the official sources put it at 350,000 barrels and a situation that has played into the hands of the political leadership.

Its President, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement made available to The Guardian in Abuja, stressed that these figures exemplify the fraud and corruption that has rocked the oil industry where refineries will never work, while companies will pollute and destroy people’s environment and livelihoods.

Nsuke explained that challenge has been a political campaign strategy for decades where politicians would…