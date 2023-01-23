NDLEA seizes 1.7m Tramadol pills in Lagos, arrests visually-impaired grandpa in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

NDLEA has intercepted 1.7 million tramadol pills at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the consignment was traced to a warehouse in the estate on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“When the store was opened, a total of 1,645,560 pills of Tramadol in 100mg, 200mg and 225mg, were recovered.

“Another 60,000 pills of 250mg Tramadol were recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of Lagos State on the same day.

“Raids carried out at Akala area in Mushin on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday Jan. 20 led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of Indian hemp,’’ Babafemi stated.

In another development, NDLEA took a visually-impaired 67-year-old grandpa, Mr Aliyu Adebiyi, of Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun into custody on Jan. 20.

Operatives found 234kg of Indian hemp in his house.

“In his statement, he said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of…