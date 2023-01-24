Agenda for the next president | The Guardian Nigeria News

This is the season of high-wire politicking, and some contenders and wannabes are talking tough on rescuing Nigeria from ruin once they are elected as the country’s President.

Anybody elected as the President of Nigeria in this woebegone time must have as the first item on his agenda the organization of a proper national conference on how the diverse peoples of Nigeria can get to live together.

It is very imperative now that Nigerians need to talk on how to co-exist before any progress whatsoever can be made. A country risks extinction when it fails to re-invent itself. Josip Broz Tito loomed large over the old Yugoslavia of unblessed memory, but after his death the country could not re-invent itself and thus fell to pieces.

Soviet Union is no more because the diverse nationalities could not talk on a common front.

The national question is on the front burner of discourse all over the world. Minorities are insisting on the right to self-determination. Ethnic groups are…