Enugu CP tours INEC facilities, assures of peaceful, secured elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has carried out an assessment tour of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in eight local government areas in Enugu State.

The commissioner also reassured the people of the state of peace, security and safety before, during and after the period of the general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the state police spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner made the assessment tour on Monday

According to the CP, the assessment is part of measures to upscale security and ensure maximum fortification of INEC facilities (offices) in Enugu State.

“The INEC offices visited included Awgu, Aninri, Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Oji-River, Udi, Ezeagu and Uzo-Uwani.

”The commissioner commended police and other security operatives on duty as well as the security measures emplaced by INEC in most of the offices visited.

“He…