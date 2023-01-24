France repatriates more women, children from Syrian jihadist camp





France Tuesday repatriated 15 women and 32 children held in a prison camp for suspected jihadists in Syria, the foreign ministry said, in the third major return of French citizens from the country. Rights groups have been pressing for years for France to take back the wives and children of alleged Islamic State group fighters […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper