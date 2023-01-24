In search of Nigerian Jollof in Kigali | The Guardian Nigeria News

Like a steamy, smoking and sumptuous plate of Nigerian Jollof rice, let me serve this piece to you “as e dey hot.”

One of the things Nigerians both home and aboard do not joke which we hold dearly if not religiously; is our gastronomic activities, gastronomic dexterity and gastronomic improvisations. But before you get lost within the aforementioned sentence; what I am simply stating in brief flash of grandiloquence, is that Nigerians don’t joke with their food and stomach; no way! We happily tell anyone who needs to know that we love our delicacies. If you like or you don’t like; call Nigerians foodies. It does not bother us, for we know that food and well-prepared food at that does something which English words cannot describe appropriately.

It is appropriate to find Nigerians looking for Nigerian food and restaurants anywhere you find them on the face of the earth. And if none of such exists, they try the local delicacies and if they are okay with it and can get back, they…