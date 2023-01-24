Infant mortality rate drops in Kaduna State | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kaduna State government says the neonatal and the infant mortality rate has reduced in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni said neonatal mortality rate dropped from 63 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 47 per 1,000 births in 2021.

She made the declaration while addressing the 12th Kaduna State Council on Health meeting in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mohammed-Baloni also said that Under-five mortality rate dropped from 187 per 1,000 births in 2018 to 127 per 1,000 births in 2021.

The Under-five mortality rate for Kaduna State at 127 per 1,000 births in 2021 was the lowest in the Northwest geopolitical zone, she said.

The commissioner noted that the rate was, however, slightly higher than the national average rate of 102 per 1,000 births.

“There was a general improvement in most of the reproductive, maternal and child indicators and Kaduna State performed better than all the states in the Northwest zone in Under-five mortality rate.

“Percentage of one-year-olds…