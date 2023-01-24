JABU implores staff to explore opportunities in research, grants





The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Professor Olasebikan Alade, has urged members of the staff of the institution to seize the opportunities that are inherent in winning grants. According to Alade, exploring such a window will enormously improve the quality of research work and as well place the […]

