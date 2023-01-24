NYSC to partner CBN on E-Naira for corps members — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Central Bank of Nigeria has requested for partnership with the National Youth Service Corps on the use of internet money for Corps Members.

It also said the electronic platform would offer its users the ease of payment at no risk.

The Deputy Director, of the Information Technology Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Habib Yusuf, stated this on Monday when he led some staff of the apex bank on a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

He added that the e-naira, which is the first of its kind in Africa encompasses digital wallets which would allow the onboarding of many users and offline payments for goods and services.

He added that the electronic platform would also offer its users the opportunity of many innovations with ease.

In her response, the Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba commended the CBN for the innovation.

She said the Scheme is ready for…