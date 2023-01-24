Supreme Court dismisses appeals in Ogun PDP governorship ticket





The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed four appeals that emanated from the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship legal battle. The appeals instituted by one of the governorship aspirants, Otunba Jimi Lawal and some ward delegates were dismissed on the grounds that the Appellants have no cause of action. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, leading a […]

