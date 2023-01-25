Abbas Mohammed set for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, AFN’s Cross-Country race — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Olopade, Alli speak on event expo

Former national record holder in full marathon, Abbas Mohammed, will lead a team of long distance runners to Lagos to battle with international elite athletes in this year’s gold-label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

From mid 1980s till the late 1990s, there was, perhaps, no more beloved and famous marathoner in Nigeria and the entire West Africa sub-region than Mohammed. He was almost the sole reason many Nigerians followed long distance races then.

And for almost three decades, Mohammed’s national record of 2:16:06 seconds, which he set on September 11, 1990 at a full marathon race in Lagos, remains unbroken.

Apart from dominating the national scene, Mohammed was able to stamp his authority at the international level, competing with world’s best marathoners at the Seoul ’88 Olympic Games, Rome ’95 World Military Games in Italy, as well as the 1997 Summer Universiade Games held in Italy’s famous city of Sicily.

Before then, Mohammed…