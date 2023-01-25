Buhari nominates former IGP Solomon Arase as PSC chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of former Inspector General of Police Solomon Arase (Rtd) to the Senate for confirmation as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

President in a letter to the Senate which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said the appointment is in accordance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Arase if confirmed by the senate will replace the former chairman of the commission, Musliu Smith as a substantive Chairman of the police service commission.

In another development, President Buhari also forwarded two names to be confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new appointees are Dr. Mahmuda Isah from Kebbi state whose appointment is for renewal and Dr. Mann Omobayi Alli from Ondo State who is for new appointment.

Another letter received by the …