





As the World marks the international day of education, an international non-profit making organization, Sightsavers Nigeria, called on the government to pay more attention to the educational needs of children living with disabilities in the country in order to ensure inclusion. The group also urged other stakeholders to advocate the right investment and education policies […]

The post Int’l Day of Education: Sightsavers seek inclusion for children with disability appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper