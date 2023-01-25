MPAN lauds FIRS over 10trillion tax revenue generation | The Guardian Nigeria News

..Says collection represents over 100 percent leap from tax collected in 2020

The Multimedia Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) has congratulated the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for collecting over N10 trillion in tax revenue in the year 2022, as against a target of N10.44 trillion, the highest tax collection in its history.

MPAN, National Chairman, Malam Gambo Jagindi in a statement Wednesday in Abuja described the development as a laudable achievement and urged all patriotic Nigerians to commend it.

According to Jagindi, the service was able to achieve its height in spite of the global economic crunch and Nigeria’s dwindling economy, saying that the FIRS has demonstrated that even in the midst of many difficulties, with determination and commitment, nothing can stop anyone from achieving a set goal.

“This collection represents an over 100 percent leap from the tax collected by the Service in 2020—the first year of the current management of the…