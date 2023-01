The Senate on Wednesday, suspended plenary to enable the lawmakers to participate in campaigns for the general elections. President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at plenary. Lawan said the senate would start its recess today (Wednesday) to enable senators to participate fully in the campaigns for their return or for their […]

